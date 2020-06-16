Over $2 Million In Scholarships Reported For Class Of 2020 Grads

Graduation cap toss View Photo

Sonora, CA – Well over $2 million in scholarship awards were given to Class of 2020 graduating seniors.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the superintendents of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties for a tally and received the following reports.

Sonora High Principal Lance Morrow counted over $313,000 in scholarship awards. Cassina, Theodore Bird, and Sonora Adult School Counselor Eric Knapp reports $11,800 in scholarships for those schools.

Summerville High and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy totaled more than $140,200, according to a list provided by Grade level Coordinator Daniel Atkins.

Don Pedro High Principal Nickie Lamm reports a total of $12,825 received by six graduating seniors, also noting a track scholarship at College of the Redwoods awarded to Carlos Arzate.

Calaveras County Schools Superintendent Scott Nanik says a total of $720,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors were handed out at Bret Harte, $806,090 at Calaveras, and $18,400 at Mountain Oaks.

Additionally, the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) said it recently awarded Career and Technical Training scholarships of $16,500.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic banning large gatherings, instead of partaking in mass graduation cap tosses, Mother Lode graduates, as reported here, celebrated via virtual, prerecorded, and/or drive-through ceremonies.