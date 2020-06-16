Update: Box Truck Crash On HWY 108

Update at 2:15 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that two people have died in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Kennedy Meadows area of Tuolumne County. The truck went off the highway and over an embankment about 50 feet down near Kennedy Meadows Road and west of the summit. A large tow truck has been called to the scene but could take an hour to arrive, according to the CHP.

Original post at 1:28 p.m.: Kennedy Meadows, CA — First responders are heading to a solo vehicle crash involving a box truck on Highway 108 in the Kennedy Meadows area.

The CHP reports that the truck went over an embankment near Kennedy Meadow Road about two to three miles west of the summit. Witnesses that hiked down to the truck are relaying that two people are trapped inside. There are no further details at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.