Calaveras Plans For Pedicures, Other Personal Services To Resume

Dr. Dean Kelaita Speaks At Calaveras Supervisors Meeting View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County public health officials say expanded personal care services will get the green light to open under COVID-19 protocol beginning this Friday.

Moving further into Stage 3 of the Roadmap to Recovery, the county is authorizing the reopening of an additional sector of local businesses with modifications. These personal care services are defined as those that require touching a client’s face, such as facials, electrolysis, and waxing.

The guidance also applies to esthetician, skincare, and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops; and non-healthcare-related massage therapy.

Along with the other sectors that have been able to resume business operations, these providers must follow guidance to enact stringent protections intended to support a safe, clean environment for workers and customers.

“Calaveras County has shown stable hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and disease activity has met the California Department of Public Health criteria to move further ahead with reopening,” says Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “That could quickly change and depends on the preventive actions of individuals, workplaces, and communities to keep it that way.”

Further movement into Stage 3 means that the certain businesses can reopen so long as they meet State requirements that include: performing a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan; training employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them; implementing individual control measures and screenings along with disinfecting protocols and physical distancing guidelines.