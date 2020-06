New Hogan Lake View Photo

San Andreas. CA — The Calaveras County Coroner’s Office confirms a person died this weekend at a local lake.

Officials say 26-year-old Nicholas Sullivan of Brentwood California was on a boat in New Hogan Lake Saturday when he either jumped off or fell into the water and did not resurface. His body was recovered early Sunday morning.

No other details are currently available. An autopsy and toxicology results are pending.