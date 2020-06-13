Five Educators Recognized For Excellence In Teaching

Angels-Murphys Rotary Club 2020 Teachers of the Year View Photo

Murphys, CA – Five exceptional educators have been recognized for their teaching skills, but this year’s awards ceremony will look different from past years.

The Angels-Murphys Rotary “2020 Teachers of the Year” awards were announced this week. The teachers are pictured in the image box. They are Alex Kunish from Bret Harte Union High School District, Jen Johnson from Calaveras Unified School District, Diane Ried from Calaveras County Office of Education, Dia Eaves from mark Twain Union Elementary District and Jennifer Pelland from Vallecito Union School District.

Unfortunately, none of these teachers will be able to attend an awards ceremony honoring their achievements and receive a plaque this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the “in-person” recognition, rotary members got creative and decided to highlight their skills in a video shared online. Each teacher is recognized for the unique qualities they bring to the classroom with a picture montage. The entire video can be viewed in the image box.