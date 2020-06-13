New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing At AHS Under Certain Conditions

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is offering new drive-up COVID-19 testing for patients under certain conditions.

In a written release, the hospital relayed guidelines that included screening tests for patients scheduled for elective surgery who will be admitted to the hospital or for those referred by Tuolumne County Public Health. An appointment is needed and can be scheduled by calling 209-536-5166.

Those with coronavirus symptoms can go to the Indian Rock Rapid Care but upon their arrival must wait in their vehicle and call 209-536-6685 and then the test administered at the patient’s vehicle. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hospital officials also direct those experiencing symptoms to contact their doctor and advise that if symptoms are severe, head to the emergency room or call 911.

Still in operation are the hospital’s COVID-19 triage and advice line (209-536-5166) available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the online COVID-19 symptom checker and chat tool available 24/7 at www.AdventistHealthSonora.org.

For those without symptoms that just want to get tested there is the Calaveras County Fairgrounds off Highway 49 in Angels Camp with a free testing facility in the Mark Twain Building. It is recommended by Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz that individuals who have traveled outside of the county, interact with the public as part of their job, work in essential critical infrastructure jobs or have interacted with people outside of their household get tested. Click here to set up an appointment.