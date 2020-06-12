Calaveras Initiates Phased Public Reopening Of Government Offices

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras County CA – Beginning Monday more county government offices will reopen to the public with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Angels Camp Police also announced on Friday that it has reopened the lobby to the public. The hours are 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

According to Calaveras County CAO Al Alt, the first phase of county services being restored will focus on mandatory and high-priority services.

He says many of the more critical services will continue to be provided by appointment only with limitations on the number of citizens allowed in public spaces.

Less critical services as determined by each county government department will continue to be provided electronically and telepathically.

Back in March, as county departments focused on providing mandated services, modifying protocols, largely shifting to electronic communications with some by-appointment interactions to limit the possibility for public exposure of COVID-19.

Alt says as Calaveras and many surrounding counties, continue to move through Stage 2 of the State of California Resiliency Roadmap, local services will consistently align with the various recovery stages in a phased approach.

He adds that It is difficult to anticipate when Calaveras will progress to Stage 3 but for planning purposes, set an anticipated date to restore full in-person services to the public for Monday, July 14. Of course, the date is subject to change based on county and statewide data on disease transmission.

Due to the unique nature of the various services, locations, and office space configurations, each county government department is in the process of assessing how best to implement processes to ensure an effective and safe return to serving the public. For that reason, he says to call ahead to the department you may need services from before heading to the San Andreas Government Center.