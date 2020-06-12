Cone Zone Coming To Phoenix Lake Road

Sonora, CA — A local community’s main access road will see traffic delays next week due to pipeline replacement work.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials say construction crews will be replacing a water main on Phoenix Lake Road starting Monday and continuing through the midweek. Work scope includes replacement of approximately 500 lineal feet of water main pipeline.

Traffic controls will be in place on Phoenix Lake Road at Expedition Drive from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Wednesday. Motorists through the area are asked to proceed with elevated caution and should anticipate one-way traffic controls with flaggers in place and up to ten-minute delays during the cone zone hours.