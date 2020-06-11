New Details Released On Rollover Crash On Phoenix Lake Road That Slowed Traffic

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP has released new details on a solo vehicle rollover crash where the SUV went airborne after hitting a rock and the driver had to be flown from the scene.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Phoenix Lake Road near the Midland Drive intersection south of the Phoenix Lake Reservoir, as reported here. The CHP reports that 37-year-old Lauren Howey of Sonora was driving her 2016 Kia Soul westbound at about 40 mph. It has not been determined exactly how Howey allowed the SUV to go off the road and strike a speed limit sign. The vehicle then smashed into a rock sending it airborne and overturning several times, landing on its wheels in a driveway about 25 feet from Phoenix Lake Road.

The CHP reported major injuries in the crash with Howey being flown to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto for “precautionary reasons,” but no further explanation was given. Neither alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.