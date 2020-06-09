Sunny
Serious Injury Rollover Crash In Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash involving serious injuries.

The CHP Sonora unit relays that a Kia Soul traveling in the 20350 block of Phoenix Lake Road near the Midland Drive intersection south of the Phoenix Lake Reservoir went off the roadway and smashed into an embankment. The force of the impact sent the SUV rolling over and until it landed on its wheels. The CHP is reporting major injuries in this collision. Traffic is slow going as there is plenty of activity at the scene.

Phoenix Lake Road, Sonora

Phoenix Lake Road, Sonora

