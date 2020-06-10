Update: Second Fire In Under An Hour In The Mother Lode

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 3 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the 1-acre vegetation fire burning in the 7100 block of Nikki Trail near West Murry Creek Road, between San Andreas and Mountain Ranch, east of Highway 49. No structures were threatened. Resources are being called off the scene and crews will continue to work towards full containment and mopping up for the next hour. The cause is under investigation. A blaze, detailed here, in Tuolumne County in the Columbia area in the one o’clock hour was quickly extinguished at just a spot.

Update at 2:40 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the fire is a half-acre in size and burning in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The flames are reported in the 7100 block of Nikki Trail near West Murry Creek Road, between San Andreas and Mountain Ranch, east of Highway 4. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports a slow rate of spread for the flames and no structures are threatened. As reported earlier a blaze in Tuolumne County in the Columbia area in the one o’clock hour was quickly extinguished at just a spot.

Original post at 2:15 p.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — Another call in less than an hour for Columbia aircraft and ground crews to respond to a vegetation fire.

This time the fire is in Calaveras County. The flames are reported in the 7100 block of Nikki Trail near West Murry Creek Road, between San Andreas and Mountain Ranch, east of Highway 49. There are no details regarding the fire at this time. An update will be provided when additional information comes into the newsroom.

