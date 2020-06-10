Cloudy
Update: Columbia Aircraft Headed To Fire In Columbia

By Tracey Petersen
CALFire TCU Fire Engine

Update at 2 p.m.: A vegetation fire was quickly extinguished in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County. The flames were burning along Big Hill Road near Sawmill Flat Road, which is between Columbia and Yankee Hill. CAL Fire reports that upon arrival ground crews put out a 10 foot by 20-foot spot of grass. Columbia aircraft have returned to base.

Original post at 1:10 p.m.: Columbia, CA — If you hear Columbia aircraft flying overhead, they along with ground crews are heading to a vegetation fire reported in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is burning along Big Hill Road near Sawmill Flat Road, which is between Columbia and Yankee Hill. Currently, there is no word as to the size of the fire or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Big Hill Road and Sawmill Flat Road near Columbia

