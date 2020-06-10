MTHCD, MTMC-Dignity Health Partnering On Copperopolis Clinic

Mark Twain Health Care District View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Rural health care in Calaveras continues to make major strides as plans for another new clinic with a July construction start-up have been revealed.

At today’s Mark Twain Health Care District (THCD) board of directors meeting, the members unanimously approved making a $300,000 commitment in partnership with Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC)/Dignity Health and the MTMC Foundation to build the new state-of-the-art facility.

The Copper Valley Clinic project, to be located within an existing building at Copper Valley Town Square, is intended to focus on providing residents with primary health care including family medicine, behavioral health, and counseling. Currently, the projected opening is next January.

Last year, MTHCD and MTMC/Dignity Health through their partnership, established a $2 million opportunity to upgrade the county’s health care infrastructure. District officials say the Copper Valley Clinic is a component of that collaboration. It will be the county’s third new clinic in two years, joining the $8 million James Dalton Medical Offices that opened in Angels Camp this past February and the $9 million Valley Springs Health and Wellness Center, which, is independently managed by the health district, began operations in November 2019.

MTHCD CEO Dr. Randy Smart states that the district welcomes every opportunity to expand and improve health care for Calaveras County residents. At Wednesday’s meeting, he gave a grateful shout-out to MTMC President/CEO Doug Archer and his team for their part in working together with the district towards helping make Calaveras County “a great and safe place to live.”