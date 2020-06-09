Tuolumne County Health Officer To Issue Updated Order Thursday

Dr. Liza Ortiz speaks at COVID-19 Business Recovery W View Photo

Sonora, CA – Guidance for Stage 3 businesses reopening in Tuolumne County is coming out Thursday, officials say.

On Tuesday, Public Health officials prefaced the information with word that Interim County Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz would be issuing an updated order Thursday that will become effective at midnight Friday. In it will be a detailed explanation covering the sectors that may reopen and conditions they must follow under state and local guidance.

At this time, the doctor’s office indicates sectors expected to be included in the local order mirror what the statewide guidance lists. The order will also provide updated state guidance for day camp, school, and childcare operations and allow for professional sports without live audiences.

Counties with variances from the state such as Tuolumne will be able to under limited operations allow for the opening of the following sectors: campgrounds, RV parks, outdoor recreation facilities; hotels, lodging and rentals for leisure; cardrooms, racetracks; movie theaters and family entertainment centers, restaurants, bars, and wineries; fitness facilities; museums, galleries, zoos, and aquariums.

All facilities in the above-listed sectors are required to review and follow the industry-specific guidelines and complete their preparedness plan or checklist. Tuolumne County Public Health also requires that these documents are submitted via email to Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov. It is also mandatory in the county for these businesses to post these documents in their facility for the public to view.

Dr. Ortiz emphasizes that even as additional activities are opening it does not necessarily mean that they are safe or risk-free from disease transmission; accordingly, local health officials will monitor disease activity and health orders will be adjusted as needed.

The doctor continues to recommend that individuals who have traveled outside of the county, who interact with the public as part of their job, who work in essential critical infrastructure jobs, or have interacted with people outside of their household, get tested for COVID-19.

Testing is available to anyone at the state testing site in Angels Camp at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. For information and appointments, click here.