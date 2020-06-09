Cal-Sierra Waste’s Tuolumne County Facilities Accessible Again

Cal Sierra Waste Management recycling guide View Photo

Sonora, CA – Recycling and green waste services return to Tuolumne County this week with COVID-19 rules in place.

Cal-Sierra Waste Management is reopening its recycling buy-back center, green waste drop-off facility, recycling household hazardous waste facility, and the Pinecrest Transfer Station this week.

Pinecrest Transfer Station at Highway 108 and Pinecrest Dump Road opened this morning and will operate during normal business hours, which are Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The recycling buy-back center and green waste drop-off facility, both at 14959 Camage Avenue, will open Tuesday. The hours for the buy-back center are Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The green waste drop-off operating hours are those same days from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The recycling household hazardous waste (RHHW) facility (19309 Industrial Drive) is opening Tuesday with plans to operate every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Company officials advise customers seeking to use any of the facilities to be prepared for minor delays and new procedures, including requirements to remain in vehicle unless instructed otherwise and to place materials in your unlocked trunk, pick-up truck bed, or hatchback. Additionally, instructions on how to make or receive payments will be provided onsite.

If you are planning to use the recycling buy-back facility you must pre-sort materials ahead of time so they can be separately taken from your vehicle. The sorting groups are CRV glass separated by color (brown, green, and clear); plastics separated by number; aluminum; light tin. Additionally, officials say there is a 1,000 lb. limit for glass and a 100 lb. limit for plastics and aluminum.