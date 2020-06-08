Hunters Fire Grows In Size In Mariposa County

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Mariposa, CA — A fire in Mariposa County has forced the mandatory evacuation of homes along the 7900 block of Hunters Valley Road.

There is also a hard closure for any traffic hoping to pass through that area. The Hunters Fire ignited yesterday afternoon near Detwiler Road. Air resources from Columbia Air Attack base were dispatched late yesterday afternoon. CAL Fire’s latest size estimate released is 50-acres, but the Associated Press reports that the fire may actually be closer to 200 acres in size.

Resources will continue to fight the fire throughout today.