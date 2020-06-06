Crews Gain 90 Percent Containment On Knights Fire Overnight

Firefighters working the Knights Fire in Knights Ferry on Friday, June 6 2020 View Photo

Knights Ferry, CA – Full containment nears in the Knights Fire that broke out on Thursday afternoon near the Knights Ferry Bridge by the Stanislaus River Parks in the Knights Ferry area of Stanislaus County.

On Friday night, crews reached 85 percent containment, and crews worked overnight on building and strengthen containment lines to gain 90 percent containment this morning. The size of the fire remains at 45 acres.

Today, one engine and a hand crew will remain on scene to complete the fire line and mop-up along those lines where the flames have been extinguished, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore.

An outbuilding was damaged by the fire, but the extent of the damage is unknown at this time. Kilgore notes that the historic covered bridge was not threatened during the blaze.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Thursday, as reported here. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.