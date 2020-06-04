Update: Fire Reported In The Knights Ferry Area

Knights Fire in Stanislaus County View Photos

Update at 4:35 p.m.: The dubbed “Knights Fire burning in vegetation south of the Knights Ferry Covered Bridge near the Stanislaus River Parks remains at 10 acres in size. A plume of smoke can be seen for those traveling along Highway 108/120, but traffic is not impacted. CAL Fire Spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that crews are getting a handle on the blaze and Columbia aircraft have been instructed that if another fire breaks out they can leave this scene to work it as there is no threat to the public safety. Additionally, the threat to a commercial building has been mitigated.

Update at 4: 15 p.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews are battling a vegetation fire in the Knights Ferry area of Stanislaus County. CAL Fire relays it is on the southside of the Knights Ferry Covered Bridge by the Stanislaus River Parks. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting the fire is ten acres in size and burning in an east, southeast direction. She adds that crews are making an aggressive attack on the flames, but notes that one commercial building is threatened at this time. A map of the area is below. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 3:55 p.m.: Knights Ferry, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in the Knights Ferry area of Stanislaus County off of Highway 108/120.

CAL Fire relays the fire was reported on the southside of the Knights Ferry Covered Bridge. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore says there are no details yet on the fires size or rate of spread as crews are having a hard time accessing the blaze because it is in a canyon area. She adds the only way into the flames is by the 50’s Road House Café, which is in the area of Sonora, Kennedy and Shuper roads. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.