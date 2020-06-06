Structure Fire In Standard

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Standard, CA — Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a structure fire this morning in the Standard area of Tuolumne County.

The blaze broke out around 5:15 a.m. in a garage at a property on Black Oak Road near Barron Ranch Road. CAL Fire dispatch details that when firefighters arrived on the scene flames were coming out of one of the walls of the garage. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire within 15 minutes. What sparked the blaze is under investigation. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour.