Cloudy
72.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Knights Fire Containment Hits 85 Percent

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Firefighters working the Knights Fire in Knights Ferry on Friday, June 6 2020

Firefighters working the Knights Fire in Knights Ferry on Friday, June 6 2020

Photo Icon View Photos

Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Fire burning east of the Knights Ferry Bridge in Stanislaus County was 85 percent contained by around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

The flames broke out in some brush near the Stanislaus River Parks in Knights Ferry just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, as reported here. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the fire remains 45 acres. She adds that the flames spread to an outbuilding, but she did not know the extent of the damage to the structure. Also, Kilgore notes that the historic covered bridge was not threatened as the blaze traveled towards the east away from it.

After working the fire overnight, firefighters were able to reach 75 percent containment on Friday morning. Throughout the day two engines and hand crews worked on building and strengthen containment lines. Kilgore says crews are doing mop-up operations where they are able and continue to work towards full containment.

  • Firefighters working the Knights Fire in Knights Ferry on Friday, June 6 2020
  • Firefighters working the Knights Fire in Knights Ferry on Friday, June 6 2020

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 