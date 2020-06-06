A Third COVID-19 Case Reported In One Day By Calaveras Public Health

Calaveras Public Health COVID-19 Cases Chart View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras Public Health has announced its third confirmed case of COVID-19 in one day.

The latest case involves an older adult female from Angels Camp. Already on Friday, public health officials had confirmed that a man and infant girl from San Andreas had been infected. Their cases were linked to an adult woman whose case was reported on Thursday and all were in the same household, as earlier reported here.

This is the fourth case in the county within the last 72 hours. Currently, the source of the Angels Camp woman’s infection has not yet been determined. An investigation is underway to contact anyone that came into close contact with this latest case. All will be assessed and monitored for the virus.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to nineteen. That number includes eleven females and eight males with two of the cases involving persons under the age of 17. So far, thirteen of these cases have since recovered.