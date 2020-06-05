Infant One of Two New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 In Calaveras County

Calaveras Public Health COVID-19 Cases Chart View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County is reporting another two confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one of those infected being a female infant.

The other case involves a male adult. Health officials relay that these cases are linked to Thursday’s report of an adult woman who was the 16th person to contract the virus in the county, as reported here. All are from San Andreas.

“As we do more testing, we should expect to find additional cases of COVID-19 among Calaveras residents. However, you should still take preventive steps to protect yourself and others,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Household spread of COVID-19 is common because of the shared space and close contact with household members which is why it is important to protect yourself when caring for someone who is sick.”

A trace contact investigation is underway for these new cases. Any close contacts will be assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of coronavirus illness.

Kelaita stresses that community transmission of the disease remains a serious concern. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is now eighteen. Those infected are ten females and eight males with two being under the age of 17. Of those confirmed cases, thirteen cases have since recovered.