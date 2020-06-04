A Sixteenth Case Of COVID-19 Reported In Calaveras County

Calaveras Public Health COVID-19 Cases Chart View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A confirmed 16th case of COVID-19 was reported yesterday (Wednesday) to Calaveras County Public Health.

The infected individual is an adult female from San Andreas. Health officials relay that staff has already begun investigating this new case to “determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individual.” Any close contacts will be assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness. The department cautions that community transmission of the disease remains a serious concern.

“We urge everyone to care for each other by taking actions that will be important to prevent more cases,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Older adults and people who have underlying health conditions remain at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be important for vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible.”

Dr. Kelaita recommends that vulnerable groups have their groceries and medicine delivered and call their medical provider immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

A reminder that free testing including walk-ins is available at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can also be made by clicking here. Signs of symptoms is not necessary as anyone can get tested.

Of the current sixteen confirmed cases, nine are females and 7 are males with one being under 17 years of age. Thirteen cases have since recovered and there have been no reported coronavirus deaths.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best protection against COVID19 continues to be to:

Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, or your elbow (not your hands)

Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth to protect others