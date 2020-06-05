Jamestown Man Arrested For 2018 Murder Of A Child

Jamestown, CA — A two-year investigation by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a local man on charges of murder and child abuse.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Deputy Nicco Sandelin, states, “Yesterday, around noon, 25-year-old Brett Wozynski of Jamestown was arrested in connection with the death of 3-year-old Sean Arnold. Brett was arrested on a $1-million warrant for murder and child abuse. The extensive investigation by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division began in September 2018, when the victim suffered major injuries from a reported accident. The boy died after being air-lifted to an out of county hospital for treatment of his severe injuries.”

Further stating, “Through the investigation spanning almost two years, detectives determined the boy suffered critical injuries from abuse received by Brett. Brett was the boyfriend of Sean’s mother at the time. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the victim and our appreciation to all involved in the investigation and subsequent arrest.”

We’ll pass along more information if it becomes available.