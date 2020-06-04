Sunny
Yosemite Declares Fire Season Underway

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite Valley

Yosemite, CA — Pile burning in Yosemite has been taking place over recent weeks, but that has now come to a stop.

Yosemite has declared that Fire Season is underway. The park reports, “Fire season is officially enacted when fire danger rating indices for the park show ‘Moderate’ for three consecutive days.”

Yosemite is currently closed to visitors, but when it reopens, park officials stress that all fire rules and regulations must be followed. It is especially important to make sure all campfires are extinguished and left cold.

We reported earlier that similar actions were taken related to the Stanislaus National Forest, and CAL Fire has suspended burn permits for the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

