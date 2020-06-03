New Normal Town Hall Forum

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — A monthly virtual townhall in Tuolumne County is scheduled for Friday focused on social service impacts during COVID-19.

The event, entitled “The New Normal,” will be facilitated by Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell and hosted on the website Zoom.

Those scheduled to take part include Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Liza Ortiz, ATCAA’s Yes Partnership Director Robert White, Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino, Tuolumne Me-Wuk Behavioral Health Director Stephanie Love, County Behavioral Health Director Michael Wilson and Interfaith Social Services Director Cathie Peacock.

Topics will include the local response to COVID-19, tools for connecting while social distancing, call centers for isolated individuals, mental health resources for all age groups and tips for connecting with technology.

Anyone can submit anonymous questions in advance, by clicking here.

To attend the virtual meeting, click here.

Or you can call 1-669-900-9128 with access code 980-4877- 8492.

In addition, the weekly Business webinar for Tuolumne County is coming up this evening (Wednesday). Details can be found here in a new blog from Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla.