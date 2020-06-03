Sunny
93.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yosemite Plans Very Limited Opening Friday

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park will again welcome visitors, but only a very select few.

The National Park Service reports, “Beginning June 5, Yosemite National Park will reopen access to the Yosemite Wilderness to those with an existing wilderness permit reservation and to those with an existing Half Dome permit.”

The statement adds, “While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice ‘Leave No Trace’ principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.”

Regarding the development of the phased reopening plan for Yosemite, The National Park Service reports that it is receiving guidance from the White House, CDC, state officials and local public health authorities. It is unclear when additional visitors will be allowed in the park, who do not have an existing Half Dome or Wilderness permit.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     