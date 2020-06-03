Yosemite Plans Very Limited Opening Friday

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park will again welcome visitors, but only a very select few.

The National Park Service reports, “Beginning June 5, Yosemite National Park will reopen access to the Yosemite Wilderness to those with an existing wilderness permit reservation and to those with an existing Half Dome permit.”

The statement adds, “While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice ‘Leave No Trace’ principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.”

Regarding the development of the phased reopening plan for Yosemite, The National Park Service reports that it is receiving guidance from the White House, CDC, state officials and local public health authorities. It is unclear when additional visitors will be allowed in the park, who do not have an existing Half Dome or Wilderness permit.