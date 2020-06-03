Sunny
Fire Extinguished At Sierra Conservation Center

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — There was a Tuesday evening fire in a laundry building at the Sierra Conservation Center outside of Jamestown.

CAL Fire reports that the fire was reported at 7:20pm. Flames were coming from the rear of the building, and the fire was knocked down by 7:48pm. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says no injuries occurred and the details surrounding the fire are still under investigation.

The state prison is located on O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

