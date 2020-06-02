Vegetation Management To Slow Traffic On Busy Sonora Thoroughfare

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tree trimming, and brush clearing will impact travel along a busy Sonora Thorofare for the remainder of the week.

Commuters can expect short delays on Tuolumne Road as PG&E contract crews move along the roadway working on vegetation management. This requires one-way traffic on the road until Friday, June 5. The daily hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The stretch of roadway being cleared is between the Junction Shopping Center and Lambert Lake Road. The delays could be up to five to ten minutes.

PG&E urges customers to avoid the area or take an alternative route if possible. Flaggers will be in place directing traffic. Motorists are asked to obey them and all signage while using caution and slowing down for personnel and equipment when present inside the cone zones.