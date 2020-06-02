Update: Structure Fire Reported In Tuolumne County

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 2:35 p.m.: A structure fire that spread to nearby vegetation in the Yankee Hill area of Tuolumne County has been contained. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that crews have knocked down the outbuilding fire and a small extension fire into the grass by a garage. That building was not damaged. Crews will remain on scene mopping up. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 2:13 p.m.: Columbia, CA — Ground units are responding to a reported structure fire into vegetation in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

The fire is in the vicinity of the 11700-block of Yankee Hill near Remington Mine Road. The call went out a few minutes before 2 p.m. CAL Fire says it is an outbuilding that is burning and flames spread to nearby grass by a garage. They also report that ground crews have the scene under control and all incoming equipment has been called off. Crews will remain on scene mopping up. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.