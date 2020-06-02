Sunny
Fire Ignites In Mountain Ranch

By B.J. Hansen
Mountain Ranch, CA — Officials have quickly stopped the spread of a one-acre fire in Calaveras County along Mountain Ranch Road.

CAL Fire reports that it ignited near the intersection of Avenue B. The cause is under investigation, and mop-up will continue this morning.

It is the second fire in the unit over recent hours, as a two-acre fire was extinguished during the nine o’clock hour in the 5100 block of El Encino Drive in Don Pedro.

