Sheriff Pooley Puts Out Statement About Sonora Protest

Tuoumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley is weighing in about Wednesday’s planned protest in Sonora related to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The protest is planned for 1pm in the downtown area.

Sheriff Pooley states, “The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries from concerned community members regarding a planned protest in Downtown Sonora. We are aware of the protest and are in close communication with the Sonora Police Department.

We respect everyone’s freedom to assemble peacefully to protest. Should you wish to participate in a protest in Tuolumne County, we will do all we can to ensure you have the ability to exercise your rights in a safe way.

However, any criminal actions, including looting, vandalism, theft or violence will not be tolerated. The same right afforded to those who wish to assemble cannot infringe upon the rights of others.

We ask that anyone who becomes aware of any behavior that results in the damage or destruction of property alert authorities immediately.”

To read an earlier story with a similar statement from Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel, click here.

To find a story about a Monday candlelight vigil in Sonora, click here.