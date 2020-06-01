Medical Massage, Certain Rec Rentals OK Under COVID-19 Loosening

New Melones Reservoir View Photo

Sonora, CA — On Monday, Tuolumne County Public Health officials clarified more activities as allowable under the local rules during State 2 of the loosening measures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Medical massage, which is considered an essential service, is allowed, officials maintain, in acknowledgment of potential confusion because general therapeutic massage is still considered non-essential. The latter service is currently being grouped with such services as facials, waxing, and nail services, which are not yet approved to reopen. As reported here, last week, Governor Gavin Newsom and local public health officials addressed plans for hair salons and barbershops to reopen for haircuts with masks in use along with enhanced sanitation, distancing, and other precautionary measures.

Now that lakes are reopening for local recreation, health officials specify that boat rentals are being allowed within certain guidelines. These include physical distancing being maintained between vessels and that only members of the same household share a vessel. Rental operators must also ensure that they are using approved disinfection measures after each use. They add that historic stagecoach rides such as those offered at Columbia State Park are allowed with the same guidelines.