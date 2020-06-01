Sonora City Council To Vote On New Budget

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some layoffs are proposed as part of the plan to balance the City of Sonora’s new budget.

The city council will meet this evening to vote on a fiscal year 2020/21 spending plan that will take effect on July 1st.

Meeting documents note that the city’s General Fund expenditures are projected to be $7.1-million next year, a decrease of $642,191 compared to the current year’s approved budget.

For next year, three full-time positions and one part-time position would be eliminated. It would drop the city government’s workforce to 44.65 full-time equivalent employees.

The full-time positions planned for elimination include a Police Lieutenant, the Special Programs Coordinator and an Equipment Mechanic, and the part-time position is an Office Assistant. Two of those positions are currently unfilled.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the sales tax revenues are anticipated to drop by $220,000 from the current fiscal year down to $2.3-million. The Transient Occupancy Tax revenues are anticipated to drop by $76,000 (to $300,000). However, the property tax revenue is anticipated to be up by $3,600 (to $810,000).

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm.

