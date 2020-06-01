Burning Suspended In Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — A sign that the summer fire season has arrived, pile burning is no longer allowed, effective this morning.

CAL Fire cites a record-breaking dry February, winds, and recent warming temperatures, as the reasons for suspending burning.

The suspension of burn permits for outdoor residential burning covers Tuolumne, Calaveras, eastern Stanislaus and eastern San Joaquin counties.

CAL Fire Director Thom Porter states, “The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years will return again this year, so it is up to the public to be ready.”

Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci encourages the public to continue to create defensible space around structures using alternatives to outdoor burning such as chipping or hauling debris to green waste sites.