Missing Calaveras Man Found Safe

Silver Alert Billy Gene Stone

San Andreas, CA — A missing Calaveras County resident has been located and is safe.

On Friday, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials, the Silver Alert issued two days ago for 70-year-old Billy Gene Stone of Rail Road Flat was canceled. There are no other details as to exactly when, how, or where he was located.

As reported here, Stone’s family reported him missing Wednesday morning, saying he was last seen at bedtime the previous evening. Also missing from the home was a dark blue 1988 Toyota pickup truck, according to his family, who did not know the reason for his disappearance or possible destination plans.

Sheriff’s officials thank the community for its assistance and residents for keeping an eye out for him over the past two days.