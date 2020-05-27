Silver Alert Issued For Missing Calaveras Man

Silver Alert Billy Gene Stone View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Sheriff’s officials are asking the public’s help to locate a 50-year-old man with disabilities.

Calaveras County sheriff’s officials say Billy Gene Stone of Rail Road Flat was last seen by his family on Tuesday night around bedtime and was reported missing Wednesday morning.

It is thought that Stone departed sometime during the night in a dark blue 1988 Toyota pickup truck that is also missing and that the reason for his disappearance and possible destination plans are unknown.

Stone is described as a white male, bearded, with green eyes, long wavy “bro hair” and about 5′ 9″ tall weighing approximately 250 pounds. The family-provided photo, viewable in the image box on the right in which he is wearing a ball cap was taken in 2015 while he was at a lower weight. Sheriff’s officials say it is the most recent available photo.

According to sheriff’s officials, Stone had a minor stroke and has a speech impediment and mild learning disabilities.

The license plate of the missing pickup truck is 3N51579 and can be further identified as having a two-inch rear lift, Harley Davidson stickers on the back, oxidized paint, and hood dents.

Anyone who comes in contact with this man is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209 754-6500, extension 0.