Newsom: Guidance Coming Soon For Gyms

Governor Gavin Newsom Hosts Roundtable On Reopening Gyms View Photo

Sacramento, CA — While churches and hair salons are the latest groups allowed to reopen in a modified way under relaxed state COVID-19 restrictions, Governor Gavin Newsom indicates that gyms and fitness centers are close behind.

The Governor held an online conference call/ roundtable discussion yesterday with leaders of the fitness industry.

Newsom stated, “We are developing a framework and guidelines that will be meaningful, that we hope to put out in the very near future. I don’t want to say next week, but within a week or so, we believe we will be in a position to make public the guidelines.”

Newsom also stated that gyms are multi-faceted and there are different situations in different locations, so they will aim to meet the needs of unique circumstances.

“We don’t want to be naïve and just put out something that is bland,” he added.

Newsom also stated that a gym’s ability to reopen will be looked at from a regional perspective, and rely on expertise from county public health officials.