Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Jamestown

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 11:51am: Officials are on the scene of a structure fire in the Jamestown area along Preston Lane near Seco Street. CAL Fire reports that an outbuilding caught on fire and it spread to some nearby vegetation. The vegetation fire was quickly contained, and crews are working to fully extinguish the outbuilding fire. You will notice activity in the area.

Original story posted at 11:40am: Jamestown, CA — There is a structure fire that officials are responding to in the Jamestown area.

It is reportedly near the intersection of Preston Lane and Seco Street. Black smoke is visible in the area.

Preston Lane and Seco Street Jamestown

  Fire on Preston Lane

