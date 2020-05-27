San Andreas Man Arrested For Robbery And Kidnapping

Angels Camp Police Department View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department reports that a man allegedly attacked an acquaintance and forced the victim to go to an ATM to take out money for him.

The victim is an unidentified 65-year-old Angels Camp resident, and the suspect is 36-year-old Jonathan Sullivan of San Andreas.

The Angels Camp Police Department reports, “Sullivan was at the victim’s residence to visit another person that lives in the residence with the victim. A fight between the victim and Sullivan began and Sullivan yelled at the victim with a hammer in his hand and hit some items on a table with the hammer. The argument continued and Sullivan put down the hammer and hit the victim on the face with his hands causing injury to the victim. The victim further reported that Sullivan told the victim to get in Sullivan’s vehicle and Sullivan drove him to a local bank and told the victim to withdraw money from the ATM. After obtaining money from the ATM, Sullivan returned the victim to his residence. Sullivan then left the area with the money the victim had withdrawn.”

Sullivan later returned to the victim’s home, and officials with the Angels Camp Police Department and Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded, and took him into custody.

Sullivan was charged with robbery, kidnapping, elder abuse, criminal threats and possession of methamphetamine.