Newsom Gives Barbershops And Hair Salons Green Light To Reopen

Governor Gavin Newsom press conference 5-26-20202 View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has given the okay for barbershops and hair salons to reopen immediately in counties that have already been granted a Stage 2 variance like Tuolumne and Calaveras.

In making the announcement at a press conference today in Sacramento, the governor made clear that it is part of an ongoing relaxation of orders intended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re making progress, we’re moving forward, we’re not looking back but we are walking into the unknown,” Newsom acknowledged during a news conference.

Newsom relayed that he felt confident moving forward because the state now is testing 60,000 people a day while procuring enough protective equipment for workers. He also plans to deploy 5 percent of the state’s workforce as contact tracers who can track the spread of the virus to head off outbreaks. Although Newsom did admit that the state anticipates an increase in the number of cases because of greater testing.

“That’s inevitable, but that’s not in and of itself an alarm bell,” he said. “We believe with the modifications that we have time to test the theory of our case and to make adjustments if indeed we need to dial it back.“

The state-issued guidelines for these businesses aside from masks suggest that workers use goggles or face shields. It calls for stylists to serve only one customer at a time, and salons and barbershops must get rid of shared items like magazines and offerings such as water and coffee. Workstations and stools are also to be disinfected between each customer. Hair salons are not allowed to do eyebrow waxing or facials that require a worker to touch a customer’s face.

Not included in the reopening are nail salons. Forty-seven of California’s 58 counties have been granted variances to state orders that allow them to move faster on reopening. Los Angeles County and San Francisco Bay Area counties are not among them.