Calaveras Public Health Officials Confirm Fifteenth COVID-19 Case

San Andreas, CA – A fifteenth person has contracted COVID-19 in Calaveras County.

Public Health officials relay the infected person is an older adult male from Valley Springs who is currently hospitalized.

“A person at any age can become seriously ill from COVID-19, that’s why it’s important to do everything you can to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. He added, “We live in a county with a much older population and older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness.”

A contract tracing investigation is underway to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the man. Health officials advise that close contacts will be assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.

“Despite recently opened areas of Calaveras County we are still in a pandemic, we must do our part to ensure the health and well-being of our most vulnerable groups,” said Dr. Kelaita.

The 14th case was reported on Sunday, as detailed here, that adult man was not showing any symptoms, but was self-isolating. This latest case brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the county to fifteen with thirteen having since recovered and no deaths reported. It also includes eight females and seven males with one patient being under 17 years old. Click on the image box for more details.

Additionally, the health department is holding a Virtual Local Assistance Center (VLAC) from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Friday, May 29th. It will provide a centralized location for older adults and people with chronic medical conditions to get information about services and resources currently available.