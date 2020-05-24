14th Coronavirus Case Reported In Calaveras County

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The Calaveras County Public Health Department is reporting another confirmed case of COVID-19.

It is the 14th positive test in the county. The Public Health Department says it is an adult man who lives along the upper Highway 4 corridor. The department adds, “The individual was not showing symptoms at the time of testing.”

The health department is investigating the new case and working to determine any contacts he may have had.

Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita, says, “As people observe Memorial Day weekend this serves as a reminder that coronavirus doesn’t take weekends off. We urge people to take preventative actions to lower their risk of getting COVID-19 as we enjoy recently opened areas of Calaveras County.”

The 13 other people who earlier contracted COVID-19 in Calaveras County have all recovered.