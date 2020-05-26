Sonora Parolee’s Attempt To Hide Drug Stash Out of Reach Fails

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man already on probation for a drug arrest made a desperate attempt to conceal a stash of heroin that was revealed after an invasive search.

A car with its windshield blocked and two people inside at the Auto Zone parking lot in Sonora last Friday caught the eye of deputies who decided to investigate the situation. As they walked up to the driver’s side window, they saw, 27-year-old Dillan Rivera, smoking a marijuana pipe.

Rivera and his passenger, 22-year-old Emily Kluth of Twain Harte, were ordered out of the vehicle. Rivera was found to have a small amount of heroin and he was taken into custody.

While being booked into the jail a small amount of methamphetamine was found hidden in Rivera’s sock forcing a more probing search to be done where over 11 grams of heroin was discovered in his rectum.

Rivera faces possible charges of transporting and possessing narcotics for sale, bringing a controlled substance into, and possessing a controlled substance in a jail facility and violation of parole.

During questioning Kluth admitted to having various prescription pills without any prescriptions. She was cited for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor warrant.