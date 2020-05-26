Kelaita Gives Update On COVID-19 Changes And Testing

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — At today’s Calaveras County Supervisors meeting, Public Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita gave an update on the new regional testing site planned for Frogtown in Angels Camp.

He stated, “Once the appropriate agreements and protocols are in place, our goal is to have the testing site operational by this Friday, May 29.”

Tests will be available to anyone interested, and it will have the capacity to deliver up to 140 tests per day. For more information about registering for a test, click here.

He also noted that new guidance has just been released by the state allowing counties, like Calaveras, who have received earlier variances, to start allowing additional businesses to operate, like hair salons and barbershops, with social distancing protocols, as part of “enhanced Stage Two.”

Churches and other places of worship can also operate at 25-percent of capacity. Weddings are still not allowed, nor are large sporting events.

Public Health is also working with school districts to allow drive-through graduation ceremonies.

Dr. Kelaita stressed that residents should remain vigilant, and that “we are currently in the 3rd inning” of a nine-inning baseball game. He says vigilance will be needed until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.