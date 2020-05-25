Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss COVID-19 And Budget

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Supervisors have a full list of items to discuss during the final board meeting of the month.

Early in Tuesday’s meeting the board will hear a presentation from public health officials about the latest on the response to the coronavirus. Immediately afterwards, the board will vote whether to terminate or extend the local state of emergency health declaration.

Later the board will vote on contracts for debris removal along various roads following 2019 winter storms. One of the hardest-hit areas was Railroad Flat Road.

The board will also vote on hiring Lisa Medina as the Interim Environmental Management Agency Administrator/Air Pollution Control Officer.

The final item will be a presentation on the fiscal uncertainty facing the county ahead of fiscal year 2020/21 budget hearings. Those hearings will be held next month.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.