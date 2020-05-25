COVID-19 Puts Tuolumne County Recreation Programs On Hold

Twain Harte Pool View Photo

Sonora, CA — This summer Tuolumne County is not anticipating having any youth recreation programs, or opening the public pools, due to coronavirus restrictions put in place by the state.

It was one of the topics that CAO Tracie Riggs addressed on Mother Lode Views this past weekend.

She stated, “We will not have a summer recreation program, the way it is looking right now, because we don’t see how the Governor would allow such a service to take place. And that includes our public pools.”

The county’s Health Department continues to work with the state regarding rules and regulations.

Tuolumne County is currently in stage 2.5 of the state’s loosening of restrictions. Riggs also notes that she anticipates Standard Park to be a part of Stage Four, the final phase, because it attracts large crowds during sporting events.

“That will probably not reopen until this fall,” she says. “Or even maybe not until later in the winter, or early spring of next year.”

Much depends on the Governor’s Office and directives regarding gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Recreation Department’s Youth Centers could potentially reopen in the fall when students return to school, Riggs notes.

Related to the Main Library, and its branches, they all remain closed, and the employees are furloughed. Riggs says that the county is exploring whether there is a way to modify services so that people can check out books again.

How exactly recreation and library services will be impacted next budget year is also undecided, and decisions are forthcoming, as the supervisors deal with COVID-19 funding shortfalls.

