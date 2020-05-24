New Details Released On Latest Tuolumne County COVID-19 Case

Coronavirus CDC Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health officials have released new details surrounding a third case of a resident testing positive for coronavirus.

Health officials relay the individual is a 56 year-old female who is isolating at home after testing positive at Adventist Health Sonora. They had been awaiting results from test samples sent to the San Joaquin Public Health lab for final confirmation, as reported here Friday night. Today those preliminary results came back positive.

In a written statement, health officials disclosed, “The individual has not traveled out of the county during the relevant time period. She does not appear to have had any close contact in public places, but has had multiple contacts with people outside of her own household. Some of those contacts appear to have traveled out of the county.”

No definitive source of infection has been identified, according to health officials, who add that they are conducting in-depth contact tracing as part of the ongoing investigation. Currently, they have contacted all of those she came in contact with in Tuolumne County and all are quarantined at home as well.

This is the third confirmed positive case in the county. In two previous cases, both individuals fully recovered. The county also released the latest COVID-19 testing numbers with 890 tested and 887 having negative results.