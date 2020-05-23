New Positive Case Of Coronavirus In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department reports that Tuolumne County had a new coronavirus case reported today.

The department reports, “A resident of Tuolumne County has tested positive for COVID-19 at Adventist Health Sonora and is currently isolated at home. We are awaiting confirmatory lab results from the San Joaquin Public Health Lab and the case is currently under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

It is the third case in the county, and the other two have now fully recovered.

The county has released the following reminders:

-Practice physical distancing. Keep 6 feet between you and others who are not part of your household

-Wear a mask if you are unable to maintain 6 feet physical distance when you are in public

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick

-Stay home if you are sick

-Clean surfaces that are touched often, like toys and doorknobs, phones, etc