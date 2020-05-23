Calaveras Sheriff’s K-9 Quarantined After Biting A Man

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Off Duty Canine Incident

On May 21st, 2020, at about 3:30 PM, The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was notified that one of their canines was involved in an off-duty dog bite that resulted in injury. The victim was at the handler’s residence when the accident occurred. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the incident. The sheriff’s office dispatched investigators to investigate the incident and isolate the canine until the cause of the bite can be determined.

The Sheriff’s Office continually strives to ensure the best training is provided to the canine handlers and canines. They are provided independent, high-quality bi-monthly training and must meet or exceed industry standards. Off duty, law enforcement canine bites are rare as the canines are typically segregated from the public when not on duty.

The sheriff canine is currently being quarantined by an outside vendor who specializes in law enforcement-related training and certifications. The canine will also undergo a series of tests to evaluate its fitness for duty.